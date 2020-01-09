Dorian Awards: Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Parasite’ Nabs 5 Awards Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” nabbed five wins, including Film of the Year, Director, Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Foreign-Language Film at the Dorian Awards, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced on Wednesday.



Renée Zellweger won the Best Actress Award for “Judy,” with Antonio Banderas winning Best Actor for “Pain and Glory.” “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh won The Rising Star of the Year, Jennifer Lopez won Best Supporting Actress for “Hustlers,” “Booksmart” won Unsung Film of the Year, and “Cats” won Campy Film of the Year.



"GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences through the distinct LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options," said GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall in a statement. "Yet when director Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' practically swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. The dynamic, darkly comic drama about a poor family conniving to live the good life speaks to the times we live in, with vivid commentary on class, inequity and even climate change. 'Parasite' is a perfect film for the Trump era."



*Also Read:* LGBTQ Series-Regular Characters Hit Record High on Broadcast TV, GLAAD Report Says



With the Society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window of January 1 through November 1.



FX’s “Pose” again won TV Drama of the Year and LGBTQ TV Drama for the



Comprised of more than 260 professional American and foreign entertainment journalists, GALECA’s Dorian Awards are named in honor of Oscar Wilde and his novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”



Lady Gaga wowed GALECA’s members in a special vote as Wilde Artist of the Decade. Gaga’s duet with Bradley Cooper on “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars also counted with the group as the TV Musical Performance of the Year.



As previously announced, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of “Booksmart,” will be receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held brunchtime Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year.



*FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARD WINNERS*



*Film of the Year*



Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory

*Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire



*Director of the Year*



Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

*Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire



*Film Performance of the Year — Actress*



Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

*Renée Zellweger, Judy



*Film Performance of the Year — Actor*



*Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman



*Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress*



Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

*Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell



*Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor*



Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

*Song Kang-ho, Parasite



*LGBTQ Film of the Year*



Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rocketman



*Foreign Language Film of the Year*



The Atlantics

Pain and Glory

*Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell



*Screenplay of the Year*



Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

*Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out



*Documentary of the Year*



American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

*Honeyland

One Child Nation



*LGBTQ Documentary of the Year*



Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

*Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street



*Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE*



Midsommar

*1917

The Lighthouse

Parasite

*Portrait of a Lady on Fire



*Unsung Film of the Year*



*Booksmart

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves



*Campy Flick of the Year*



*Cats

Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity



*TV Drama of the Year*



Chernobyl

Euphoria

*Pose

Succession

Unbelievable



*TV Comedy of the Year*



*Fleabag

The Other Two

PEN15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek



*TV Performance of the Year — Actor*



Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

*Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



*TV Performance of the Year — Actress*



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon



*LGBTQ TV Show of the Year*



Euphoria

The Other Two

*Pose

Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City



*Unsung TV Show of the Year*



Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

*The Other Two

PEN15

Years and Years



*TV Current Affairs Show of the Year*



Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

*Leaving Neverland



*TV Musical Performance of the Year*



*Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon



*Campy TV Show of the Year*



American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race

*The Politician

Riverdale



*The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award*



Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

*Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer



*Wilde Wit of the Year*

*(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)*



Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

*Phoebe Waller-Bridge



*Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)*



*Lady Gaga

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge



*Timeless Star (Career achievement award)*

*Catherine O’Hara



