Dorian Awards: Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Parasite’ Nabs 5 Awards

Thursday, 9 January 2020 () South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” nabbed five wins, including Film of the Year, Director, Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Foreign-Language Film at the Dorian Awards, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics announced on Wednesday.
Renée Zellweger won the Best Actress Award for “Judy,” with Antonio Banderas winning Best Actor for “Pain and Glory.” “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh won The Rising Star of the Year, Jennifer Lopez won Best Supporting Actress for “Hustlers,” “Booksmart” won Unsung Film of the Year, and “Cats” won Campy Film of the Year.
“GALECA members strive to determine the best cinematic experiences through the distinct LGBTQ lens, and this year was particularly rich in options,” said GALECA President Diane Anderson-Minshall in a statement. “Yet when director Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ practically swept our awards roster with five wins, I was not surprised. The dynamic, darkly comic drama about a poor family conniving to live the good life speaks to the times we live in, with vivid commentary on class, inequity and even climate change. ‘Parasite’ is a perfect film for the Trump era.”
With the Society’s recent move to spin off its television categories with a separate ceremony starting this August, the Dorians’ TV categories came with a somewhat truncated eligibility window of January 1 through November 1.
FX’s “Pose” again won TV Drama of the Year and LGBTQ TV Drama for the second year — and its star Billy Porter took another Dorian win as well. Comedy Central’s “The Other Two” was named best Unsung TV Show. Amazon’s “Fleabag” was anointed TV Comedy of the Year, with star-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge reigning as TV Performance of the Year–Actress and Wilde Wit of the Year.
Comprised of more than 260 professional American and foreign entertainment journalists, GALECA’s Dorian Awards are named in honor of Oscar Wilde and his novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”
Lady Gaga wowed GALECA’s members in a special vote as Wilde Artist of the Decade. Gaga’s duet with Bradley Cooper on “Shallow” at last year’s Oscars also counted with the group as the TV Musical Performance of the Year.
As previously announced, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of “Booksmart,” will be receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held brunchtime Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles. The invitation-only event will include a raise of the glass to Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year.
*FULL LIST OF 11TH DORIAN AWARD WINNERS*
*Film of the Year*
Hustlers
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
Pain and Glory
*Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
*Director of the Year*
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
*Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
*Film Performance of the Year — Actress*
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
*Renée Zellweger, Judy
*Film Performance of the Year — Actor*
*Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
*Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress*
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
*Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
*Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor*
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
*Song Kang-ho, Parasite
*LGBTQ Film of the Year*
Booksmart
End of the Century
Pain and Glory
*Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rocketman
*Foreign Language Film of the Year*
The Atlantics
Pain and Glory
*Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Farewell
*Screenplay of the Year*
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
*Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
*Documentary of the Year*
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
*Honeyland
One Child Nation
*LGBTQ Documentary of the Year*
Circus of Books
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Gospel of Eureka
5B
*Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
*Visually Striking Film of the Year ** TIE*
Midsommar
*1917
The Lighthouse
Parasite
*Portrait of a Lady on Fire
*Unsung Film of the Year*
*Booksmart
Her Smell
Gloria Bell
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Waves
*Campy Flick of the Year*
*Cats
Greta
Knives Out
Ma
Serenity
*TV Drama of the Year*
Chernobyl
Euphoria
*Pose
Succession
Unbelievable
*TV Comedy of the Year*
*Fleabag
The Other Two
PEN15
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
*TV Performance of the Year — Actor*
Bill Hader, Barry
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
*Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Euphoria
The Other Two
*Pose
Schitt’s Creek
Tales of the City
*Unsung TV Show of the Year*
Gentleman Jack
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
*The Other Two
PEN15
Years and Years
*TV Current Affairs Show of the Year*
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Rachel Maddow Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
*Leaving Neverland
*TV Musical Performance of the Year*
*Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019
Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace
Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek
Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon
*Campy TV Show of the Year*
American Horror Story 1984
Big Little Lies
RuPaul’s Drag Race
*The Politician
Riverdale
*The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award*
Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
*Florence Pugh
Hunter Schafer
*Wilde Wit of the Year*
*(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)*
Dan Levy
Billy Porter
Randy Rainbow
Taika Waititi
*Phoebe Waller-Bridge
*Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)*
*Lady Gaga
Greta Gerwig
Ryan Murphy
Billy Porter
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
*Timeless Star (Career achievement award)*
*Catherine O’Hara
