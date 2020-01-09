Jillian Michaels Doubles Down on Lizzo Comments: ‘I Would Hope We Prioritize Our Health’

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her comments about Lizzo’s weight, writing in a tweet that she “would hope we prioritize our health.”



The former “Biggest Loser” coach came under fire on social media Wednesday after appearing on Buzzfeed’s “AM to DM” show and suggested that Lizzo’s body positivity wasn’t a thing to be celebrated.



“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels shared. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”



*Also Read:* Bob Harper Set to Host USA Network's 'Biggest Loser' Reboot



Michaels’ critics accused her of body-shaming the pop star and weighing in on her health without facts to back up the assertion that Lizzo could be at risk for diabetes.



“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” Michaels wrote in her tweet. “I also feels strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodes.”



Michaels, along with Bob Harper, was one of the original trainers on the NBC weight-loss competition “The Biggest Loser,” appearing on multiple seasons throughout the show’s run. She also hosted a short-lived spinoff series “Losing It With Jillian” in 2010.



USA announced last spring that it had tapped Harper to host a reboot of “The Biggest Loser,” which is set to premiere later this year. Michaels is not involved.







pic.twitter.com/tQQletU1fO



— Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 9, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'SNL' Cut for Time: Lizzo Inspires Aidy Bryant to Work Her 'Earth-Shatteringly Gorgeous A–' (Video)



2020 Grammy Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Lead the Pack



Lizzo Joins Cast of Jennifer Lopez's Robin Hood Strippers Film 'Hustlers' Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her comments about Lizzo’s weight, writing in a tweet that she “would hope we prioritize our health.”The former “Biggest Loser” coach came under fire on social media Wednesday after appearing on Buzzfeed’s “AM to DM” show and suggested that Lizzo’s body positivity wasn’t a thing to be celebrated.“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels shared. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”*Also Read:* Bob Harper Set to Host USA Network's 'Biggest Loser' RebootMichaels’ critics accused her of body-shaming the pop star and weighing in on her health without facts to back up the assertion that Lizzo could be at risk for diabetes.“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” Michaels wrote in her tweet. “I also feels strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodes.”Michaels, along with Bob Harper, was one of the original trainers on the NBC weight-loss competition “The Biggest Loser,” appearing on multiple seasons throughout the show’s run. She also hosted a short-lived spinoff series “Losing It With Jillian” in 2010.USA announced last spring that it had tapped Harper to host a reboot of “The Biggest Loser,” which is set to premiere later this year. Michaels is not involved.pic.twitter.com/tQQletU1fO— Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 9, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*'SNL' Cut for Time: Lizzo Inspires Aidy Bryant to Work Her 'Earth-Shatteringly Gorgeous A–' (Video)2020 Grammy Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Lead the PackLizzo Joins Cast of Jennifer Lopez's Robin Hood Strippers Film 'Hustlers' 👓 View full article

