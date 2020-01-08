Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

It turns out Twitter has a royal obsession. Minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a plan to “



Below are some of the best responses.



The Chicago Tribune won the cleverest social media post by tweeting “Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad.”







Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ



— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020







Vulture had a similar take:







Former Suits star to return to North America https://t.co/njTb7tnSl8



— Vulture (@vulture) January 8, 2020







Multiple posters can’t wait to see how this plays out in future seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” several suggesting Markle, a former actress, could play herself:







It's a bold narrative choice to air seasons 3 and 7 of "The Crown" at the same time. #Netflix #TheCrown https://t.co/lR0gCHXO3W



— Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) January 8, 2020











Whichever season of The Crown this is, count me in. https://t.co/ZPcwChkgeT



— machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) January 8, 2020











Meghan to play Meghan in season 6 of The Crown… ????https://t.co/pCNYXvht0Q



— Brooke Martin (@BrookeMartinTV) January 8, 2020







After Buckingham Palace released its own statement, saying discussions about a transition were “at an early stage,” many took that to mean the Queen was blindsided by the bold announcement.



“They just ghosted. This tea is delicious. Darjeerling,” Camilla Blackett tweeted.







Omg so Harry & Meghan didn’t even get permission, they just ghosted! This tea is delicious. Darjeeling. #megxit pic.twitter.com/5bu38RkRzn



— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 8, 2020







Added writer Shantira Jackson, “Markle gave more notice to USA’s ‘Suits’ than she did to the monarchy.”







Meghan Markle gave more notice to USA’s “Suits” than she did to the monarchy. We love to see it.



— Shantira Jackson (@tira_tira_tira) January 8, 2020







“American Divorcee’s: 2, House of Windsor: 0,” Scott Bixby tweeted, in reference to Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee whom King Edward VIII (Queen Elizabeth’s uncle) abdicated the throne for.







American Divorcées: 2

House of Windsor: 0



— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) January 8, 2020











Same shit, different century #Megxit pic.twitter.com/iXg2lWnhZS



— Fortuna ???? (@wooddog28) January 8, 2020







With the duke and duchess announcing they will split their time between the U.K. and North America (Canada), others mused about what their “normal” life would be like:







meghan and harry gonna taste NYC rent and move back



— Steadman (@AsteadWesley) January 8, 2020











how long till i see



— Joumana Khatib (@joumana_khatib) January 8, 2020











Would be sweet if Harry decided to drive an Uber for a few months while he gets back on his feet



— Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) January 8, 2020











Prince Harry is quitting the Royal Family, coming to live in America, and I can't wait to see him at Throne Depot.https://t.co/mxNTr9IshQ



— Will Noonan (@willnoonan) January 8, 2020







Not everyone was supportive of the couple’s decision. Piers Morgan, an outspoke Markle critic, accused her of splitting Harry from the Royal Family.







People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z



— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020







Polarizing British media personality echoed Morgan, writing “I bloody warned you”:







I bloody warned you.



It’s hard being right all the time. #megxit #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/nhONDpeHYH



— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 8, 2020







