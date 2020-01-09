Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fotis Dulos released on bond in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Connecticut man charged in the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos, is free after posting bond.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Fotis Dulos, 2 Alleged Accomplices Arrested, Charged In Missing Connecticut Mom Case

Fotis Dulos, 2 Alleged Accomplices Arrested, Charged In Missing Connecticut Mom Case 04:47

 Authorities swarmed the home of Fotis Dulos on Tuesday and took him into custody, charging him with murder in the case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail [Video]Suspects In Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Out On Bail

CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis being released on bail after facing new charges in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published

Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail [Video]Attorney Speaks About Fotis Dulos Posting Bail

Attorney Kevin Smith spoke shortly before Fotis Dulos was released on bail after being charged with murdering Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos Charged With Murder In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been arrested on charges of murder.
CBS 2

Missing mom case spouse held on $6 million bail

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut missing mother of five has been ordered detained on $6 million bail on new murder and kidnapping charges....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carter_steph_

carter_steph Estranged husband released on bond in wife murder case https://t.co/8jzHe9TRWZ https://t.co/lJZJFOkOwq 10 minutes ago

juancplascencia

America Today RT @CNN: The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who vanished last year in Connecticut, and his former girlfriend were re… 52 minutes ago

Sqrlmom

Susan Israel RT @TalkoftheTownPR: Mawhinney cannot make bond!!! Michelle Troconis heads to hospital as Fotis Dulos released on bond in Jennifer Dulos ho… 1 hour ago

rizkylazuardito

Rizky Lazuardito. Estranged husband released on bond in wife murder case https://t.co/FJKu08WFCP 2 hours ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, walked directly to a car after being released on bond set… 2 hours ago

truthchurch_stl

Truth Church STL⛪🌍 Estranged husband released on bond in wife murder case https://t.co/sL6DeMbzP3 https://t.co/b3weomSFLv 2 hours ago

hartfordcourant

Hartford Courant Fotis Dulos was released Thursday on a $6 million bond after hours of legal wrangling https://t.co/tvKgoVhuoR 2 hours ago

tvsteve

Steve Weakley Fotis Dulos released on bond in Jennifer Dulos murder case https://t.co/d3TxpOtY96 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.