SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles Office Evacuated Again After Phone Threat

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York office is also being searched. A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



The LAPD spokesperson told TheWrap that a call came into the LAPD on Thursday at 10:26a.m. regarding a phone threat. No bomb squad was called, but three cop cars were at the L.A. office. No further information is available at the time.



On Tuesday, both offices were evacuated as well. A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said in a statement that the organization “received a telephone threat of an attack



The Los Angeles offices are located in Wilshire Blvd. in the Miracle Mile area near the La Brea Tar Pits. The New York offices have been located at One Lincoln Plaza on Broadway since relocating from Madison Ave. in 2013.



The actors’ union recently announced its plans to expand its existing investigation of Fremantle Media to include “American Gods” in addition to “America’s Got Talent.” It originally announced the investigation based on the firing of Gabrielle Union from the production company’s “AGT” but announced last month that it would add “American Gods” to the investigation following actor Orlando Jones’ claim that his firing from the Starz series had to do with race.



The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.



