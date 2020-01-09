Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sequels

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’ SequelsNicholas Hoult is set to join Tom Cruise in the cast of Christopher McQuarrie’s pair of upcoming “Mission: Impossible” films, the director announced on Instagram Thursday.

The seventh film is slated to arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021. The eighth film will hit theaters just over a year later on Aug. 5, 2022. The plan is to write, prep and shoot both films back to back.

“Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell,” the director asked Hoult. “Love to. Though why stop at a little,” he responded.

*Also Read:* 'True History of the Kelly Gang' Film Review: Outlaw Epic Isn't True, But It Packs a Punch

Hoult also joins newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff to the cast, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, who is returning after joining the franchise on the fifth film, “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.”

McQuarrie is returning to write and direct both “M:I 7” and “M:I 8” after working with Cruise on 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which globally earned nearly $800 million.

Hoult will next be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” alongside Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal. Last year he appeared in the J.R.R. Tolkien biopic “Tolkien,” the final X-Men film “Dark Phoenix,” as Nikola Tesla in “The Current War: Director’s Cut” and in “The True History of The Kelly Gang.” He also starred in Apple’s “The Banker” with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, but the film’s debut was delayed following an accusation of sexual misconduct against the son of one of the film’s subjects, who was also a co-producer on the film.

Paramount is releasing the film in conjunction with Bad Robot, Skydance Media and TC Productions.

See McQuarrie’s Instagram post below:


View this post on Instagram

Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:50am PST



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Roma,' 'Mission: Impossible' Win Awards From Location Managers Guild

Paramount Again Finds 2018 Box Office a 'Quiet Place' Despite Hits Like 'Mission: Impossible'

'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Cast Thought Tom Cruise Killed Himself During the Helicopter Climax
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Gun- Maverick movie (2020) – Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline. [Video]Top Gun- Maverick movie (2020) – Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline.

Top Gun- Maverick movie featurette - (2020) - Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline. Plot synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick"..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:52Published

Top Gun Maverick Movie (2020) – Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm [Video]Top Gun Maverick Movie (2020) – Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Top Gun Maverick Movie trailer (2020) - With Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm - Plot synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realmotel

[email protected]ドイツ会計士_φ(･_･ RT @Variety: Nicholas Hoult joins Tom Cruise in next #MissionImpossible https://t.co/BdUVqjyH3o 4 seconds ago

LRM_Exclusive

LRM Online Mission: Impossible – Nicholas Hoult Join’s Tom Cruise In Action Sequel https://t.co/Jj9vF1NRup https://t.co/LVjMmTcJ4A 11 minutes ago

Lewis_T007

Lewis Taylor RT @heroichollywood: ‘X-Men’ Star Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ https://t.co/ZZudSuI6xm https://t.co/NfTxV9nKoU 32 minutes ago

StarsMovieUsa

Stars Movie Usa Star > Videos> Can Quibi Change How We View TV Shows? Mission: Impo...https://t.co/HFYnhUXfYs #star https://t.co/EC5pb6SYPM 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.