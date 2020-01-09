Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sequels
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Nicholas Hoult is set to join Tom Cruise in the cast of Christopher McQuarrie’s pair of upcoming “Mission: Impossible” films, the director announced on Instagram Thursday.
The seventh film is slated to arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021. The eighth film will hit theaters just over a year later on Aug. 5, 2022. The plan is to write, prep and shoot both films back to back.
“Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell,” the director asked Hoult. “Love to. Though why stop at a little,” he responded.
*Also Read:* 'True History of the Kelly Gang' Film Review: Outlaw Epic Isn't True, But It Packs a Punch
Hoult also joins newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff to the cast, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, who is returning after joining the franchise on the fifth film, “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.”
McQuarrie is returning to write and direct both “M:I 7” and “M:I 8” after working with Cruise on 2015’s “Rogue Nation” and 2018’s “Fallout,” which globally earned nearly $800 million.
Hoult will next be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” alongside Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal. Last year he appeared in the J.R.R. Tolkien biopic “Tolkien,” the final X-Men film “Dark Phoenix,” as Nikola Tesla in “The Current War: Director’s Cut” and in “The True History of The Kelly Gang.” He also starred in Apple’s “The Banker” with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, but the film’s debut was delayed following an accusation of sexual misconduct against the son of one of the film’s subjects, who was also a co-producer on the film.
Paramount is releasing the film in conjunction with Bad Robot, Skydance Media and TC Productions.
See McQuarrie’s Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?
A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jan 9, 2020 at 9:50am PST
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
'Roma,' 'Mission: Impossible' Win Awards From Location Managers Guild
Paramount Again Finds 2018 Box Office a 'Quiet Place' Despite Hits Like 'Mission: Impossible'
'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' Cast Thought Tom Cruise Killed Himself During the Helicopter Climax