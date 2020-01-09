NAACP Image Awards: ‘When They See Us,’ ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Lead Nominees Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday at a joint press conference. “When They See Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name” lead the nominees in their respective categories. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22, 2020 8/7c.



Netflix leads the television category nominations with 30, with an additional 12 nominations in the motion picture categories for a total of 42. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations.



“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”



“This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our network’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards,” Scott Mills, president of BET Networks, added. “It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies and literature and we look forward to celebrating these contributions next month.”



Check the list of nominees below:



*ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR*

• Angela Basset

• Billy Porter

• Lizzo

• Regina King

• Tyler Perry



*TELEVISION CATEGORIES*



*Outstanding Comedy Series*

• “Ballers” (HBO)

• “black-ish” (ABC)

• “Dear White People” (Netflix)

• “grown-ish” (Freeform)

• “the Neighborhood” (CBS)



*Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series*

• Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Cedric The Entertainer – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

• Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

• Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

• Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)



*Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series*

• Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

• Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

• Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

• Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

• Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series*

• Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

• Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

• Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series*

• Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

• Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

• Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

• Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)



*Outstanding Drama Series*

• “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

• “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• “The Chi” (Showtime)

• “Watchmen” (HBO)



*Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series*

• Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

• Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

• Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

• Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)



*Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series*

• Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

• Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

• Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

• Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series*

• Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

• Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

• Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

• Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

• Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series*

• CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

• Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

• Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)



*Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special*

• American Son (Netflix)

• Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)

• Native Son (HBO)

• True Detective (HBO)

• When They See Us (Netflix)



*Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special*

• Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Ethan Henru Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

• Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)



*Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special*

• Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

• Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

• Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)



*Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)*

• PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

• Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

• The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

• The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

• Unsung (TV One)



*Outstanding Talk Series*

• “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

• “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

• “The Real” (Syndicated)

• “The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

• “The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated)



*Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show*

• “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

• “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

• “Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)

• “Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

• “The Voice” (NBC)



*Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)*

• “2019 Black Girls Rock!” (BET Networks)

• “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

• “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

• “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

• “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Children’s Program*

• “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

• “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

• “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix)

• “Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” (Disney XD)

• “Motown Magic” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)*

• Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

• Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

• Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

• Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)



*Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*

• Angela Rye – “Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall” (BET Networks)

• Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

• Lester Holt – “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (NBC)

• Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

• Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro – “The View” (ABC)



*Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble*

• Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

• LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

• Regina Hall – “2019 BET Awards” (BET Networks)

• Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

• Wayne Brady – “Let’s Make A Deal” (CBS)



*Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series*

• Blair Underwood – “Dear White People” ( Netflix)

• David Alan Grier – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

• Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)

• MAJOR. – “STAR” (FOX)

• Sanaa Lathan – “The Affair” (Showtime)



*MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES*



*Outstanding Motion Picture*

• “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

• “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• “Us” (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture*

• Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

• Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

• Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture*

• Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)

• Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

• Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)



*Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture*

• Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

• Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

• Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture*

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

• Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

• Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

• Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)



*Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture*

• Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

• Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture*

• “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

• “Harriet” (Focus Features)

• “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

• “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• “Us” (Universal Pictures)



*Outstanding Independent Motion Picture*

• “Clemency” (Neon)

• “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

• “Luce” (Neon)

• “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

• “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)



*Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)*

• Alfre Woodard – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

• Donald Glover – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

• James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

• Lupita Nyong’o – “Serengeti” (Discovery Channel)

• Sterling K. Brown – “Frozen II” (Walt Disney Studios)



*DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES*



*Outstanding Documentary (Film)*

• “Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool” (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

• “The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

• “The Apollo” (HBO)

• “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)

• “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)



*Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)*

• “Free Meek” (Prime Video)

• “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)

• “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

• “Martin: The Legacy of A King” (BET Networks)

• “ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix)



The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.



The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday at a joint press conference. "When They See Us" and "Dolemite Is My Name" lead the nominees in their respective categories. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22, 2020 8/7c.Netflix leads the television category nominations with 30, with an additional 12 nominations in the motion picture categories for a total of 42. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations."Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities," NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said. "This year's nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we're proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.""This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we're thrilled to be able to celebrate our network's 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards," Scott Mills, president of BET Networks, added. "It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies and literature and we look forward to celebrating these contributions next month." 