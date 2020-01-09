Global  

N.J. School Holds ‘Law Enforcement Professional Day’

CBS 2 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Some New Jersey law enforcement officers were back in school Thursday morning, to receive a big thank you from students.
News video: School In Bayonne, NJ, Honors Parents In Law Enforcement

School In Bayonne, NJ, Honors Parents In Law Enforcement 00:50

 All Saints Catholic Academy in Bayonne held a Law Enforcement Professional Day to honor student relatives who are police officers or in the sheriff's department, the Port Authority, or the Transit Authority. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

