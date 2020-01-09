Sarah Paulson to Return to ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10 (Exclusive)

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Your prayers have been answered, “American Horror Story” fans. Sarah Paulson will be returning for the upcoming 10th season of the FX anthology series.



“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Ryan Murphy’s muse told TheWrap exclusively during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.



But Paulson says she knows nothing about the role, which is fair considering that nothing has been released about the plot of Season 10 — or which other actors will be involved.



*Also Read:* 'American Horror Story' Renewed for 3 More Seasons at FX



“I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character,” she added.



As FX announced earlier Thursday that “American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons after the upcoming 10th installment — so Seasons 11, 12 and 13 — we also asked Paulson if she’ll be appearing in those, too.



“God willing, I have no idea,” she said. “But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on ‘American Horror Story.'”



*Also Read:* 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Delayed, Will Not Air Before 2020 Election After All



Though she skipped “AHS: 1984” — she was pretty busy filming Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series “Ratched” at the time — Paulson has appeared on every other season of the FX anthology series, usually in a leading role.



For Season 8, titled “AHS: Apocalypse,” she played a total of three characters and also directed an episode. The only previous season in which Paulson did not have a significant part was the first, “Murder House.” She has received five Emmy nominations for roles on “AHS.”



