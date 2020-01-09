Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sarah Paulson to Return to ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10 (Exclusive)

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson to Return to ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10 (Exclusive)Your prayers have been answered, “American Horror Story” fans. Sarah Paulson will be returning for the upcoming 10th season of the FX anthology series.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Ryan Murphy’s muse told TheWrap exclusively during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

But Paulson says she knows nothing about the role, which is fair considering that nothing has been released about the plot of Season 10 — or which other actors will be involved.

*Also Read:* 'American Horror Story' Renewed for 3 More Seasons at FX

“I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character,” she added.

As FX announced earlier Thursday that “American Horror Story” has been renewed for three more seasons after the upcoming 10th installment — so Seasons 11, 12 and 13 — we also asked Paulson if she’ll be appearing in those, too.

“God willing, I have no idea,” she said. “But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on ‘American Horror Story.'”

*Also Read:* 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Delayed, Will Not Air Before 2020 Election After All

Though she skipped “AHS: 1984” — she was pretty busy filming Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series “Ratched” at the time — Paulson has appeared on every other season of the FX anthology series, usually in a leading role.

For Season 8, titled “AHS: Apocalypse,” she played a total of three characters and also directed an episode. The only previous season in which Paulson did not have a significant part was the first, “Murder House.” She has received five Emmy nominations for roles on “AHS.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'American Horror Story' Renewed for 3 More Seasons at FX

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Delayed, Will Not Air Before 2020 Election After All

Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly Is Against the Women's Lib Movement in FX's 'Mrs America' Trailer (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News 01:19

 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' Won't Air In Time for the Elections | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sarah Paulson would return to American Horror Story with Evan Peters [Video]Sarah Paulson would return to American Horror Story with Evan Peters

Sarah Paulson is keen to return to 'American Horror Story' if Evan Peters is up for it.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published

Kathy Bates Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Titanic' to 'American Horror Story' [Video]Kathy Bates Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Titanic' to 'American Horror Story'

Kathy Bates takes us through her illustrious career, including her roles in 'Taking Off,' 'Straight Time,' 'Misery,' 'Fried Green Tomatoes,' 'Dolores Claiborne,' 'Titanic,' 'Primary Colors,' 'The..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 23:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sarah Paulson Is Returning for 'American Horror Story' Season 10!

Sarah Paulson is returning for more American Horror Story. The actress confirmed the news to Deadline on Thursday (January 9) following the news of the show’s...
Just Jared

American Horror Story Gets Big Renewal From FX

At least one of America's horror stories is continuing. FX announced it has ordered three additional seasons of American Horror Story from creators Ryan Murphy...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeowImADuck

Lou🌻 RT @arebirthofvenus: American Horror Story being renewed doesn't mean***if Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett don't return. 2 minutes ago

NinjaTheKenny

𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗦 Ω She should NEVER HAVE LEFT ~ Sarah Paulson will return for Season 10 of American Horror Story https://t.co/g1tH2xlHe5 2 minutes ago

TaylorMTrujillo

Taylor Trujillo RT @ahsfxinfo: Sarah Paulson is officially confirmed to return for Season 10 of 'American Horror Story'. #AHS10 https://t.co/Hc9SE9ueue 3 minutes ago

joshjmlee

Josh Sarah Paulson will return for Season 10 of American Horror Story https://t.co/ypXcbIxpnB 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.