Cybersecurity Firm Finds Several Security Flaws With TikTok

cbs4.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A popular social media app is under fire Thursday night after a cybersecurity firm found several security flaws with it.
News video: TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws

TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws 01:15

 TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws. Owned by China-based tech company ByteDance, the popular video app issued the guidelines on Wednesday. We do not allow dangerous individuals or organizations to use our platform to promote terrorism, crime, or other types of behavior that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cybersecurity Experts Say TikTok Riddled With Security Flaws [Video]Cybersecurity Experts Say TikTok Riddled With Security Flaws

Check Point Research found that hackers could use malicious links to take control of TikTok accounts.

Recent related news from verified sources

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Thursday. 1. *"Serious" security flaws in TikTok could have let hackers add or delete videos, change...
Business Insider

TikTok fixes 'serious' security flaws

A security firm identified issues that could have allowed hackers to upload fake news videos to the app.
BBC News

