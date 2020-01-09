Global  

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Wax Figures Moved At Madame Tussauds Following Decision To ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles

Daily Caller Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals 02:20

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they'll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan Announcement [Video]Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan Announcement

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the fallout from the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the family.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent' [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced they will be withdrawing from "senior" royal duties and intend "to become financially independent." This means they will no longer receive money from the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family ExhibitPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that...
The Wrap

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Madame Tussauds waxworks removed from Royal Family display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Madame Tussauds waxworks removed from Royal Family displayThe couple's decision was announced on Wednesday evening when they said they will work to become financially independent while continuing to "fully support" the...
Tamworth Herald

