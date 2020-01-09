Global  

HBO in Talks for ‘Parasite’ Series Adaptation From Bong Joon Ho, Adam McKay

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
HBO is in talks for a series adaptation of director Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed thriller “Parasite,” TheWrap has learned.

Bong would serve as an executive producer on the adaptation alongside “Succession” producer Adam McKay. Talks are ongoing, and creative details have not been fully worked out, including whether or not the potential project would be in English or Korean.

A major awards contender this season, “Parasite” has already picked up a number of major awards since winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, where the “Parasite” was also up for directing and screenplay awards, Bong took home the statue for Best Foreign Language Feature.

*Also Read:* 'Parasite,' 'The Irishman,' '1917' Land Producers Guild Nominations

The film centers on four members of a poor family who scam their way into the employ of a much wealthier family. Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin star.

The adaptation hails from the studio behind the film, CJ Entertainment, McKay’s Hyperobject Industries and Kate Street Picture Company.

In addition to Bong and McKay, executive producers on the project are Kate Street’s Dooho Choi; Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung of CJ Entertainment; and Kevin Messick of Hyperobject. CJ Entertainment’s Jerry Ko and Fred Lee will serve as co-executive producer and producer, respectively.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture From National Society of Film Critics: Complete Winners List

10 Best Films of 2019, From 'Parasite' to 'The Irishman' (Photos)

How 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Created the Year's Most Dangerously Charming Film
