Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Federal Judge Wants To See Concrete Proof Carnival Is Curbing Ocean Pollution

cbs4.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A skeptical federal judge told top Carnival Cruise executives she wants to see concrete proof the company is working to curb ocean pollution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Carnival Cruise Lines To Create Way To Measure Pollution Improvements

Judge Orders Carnival Cruise Lines To Create Way To Measure Pollution Improvements 00:33

 At one point in Wednesday's hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz asked Carnival Chairman Micky Arison directly whether he'd taken any steps personally to improve the environmental compliance of the ships.

Recent related news from verified sources

Carnival insists progress in curbing cruise ship pollution

MIAMI (AP) — Top Carnival Corp. executives told a skeptical federal judge Wednesday that progress is being made to curb the world’s largest cruise line’s...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.