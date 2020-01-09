Federal Judge Wants To See Concrete Proof Carnival Is Curbing Ocean Pollution

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A skeptical federal judge told top Carnival Cruise executives she wants to see concrete proof the company is working to curb ocean pollution. 👓 View full article



6 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published Judge Orders Carnival Cruise Lines To Create Way To Measure Pollution Improvements 00:33 At one point in Wednesday's hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz asked Carnival Chairman Micky Arison directly whether he'd taken any steps personally to improve the environmental compliance of the ships.