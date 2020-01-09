Global  

Judge Who Threatened Harvey Weinstein With Jail Time Over Cellphone Use Won’t Step Aside

Daily Caller Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
'I never meant that I was going to put your client in jail for life'
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use 00:47

 A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected [Video]Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected

Harvey Weinstein's request to have his trial judge removed has been rejected, after the judge threatened him with jail time over using his mobile phone in court.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court [Video]Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court

Harvey Weinstein repeatedly used his cell phone during court and was threatened with jail. According to CNN, the judge in Weinstein’s trial reprimanded him and his defense team for the phone. While..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him...
Reuters

Afternoon Briefs: Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail for courtroom phone use; Supreme Court closes for weather

*Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein after he uses cellphone in court* On Tuesday, a Manhattan judge threatened to jail former film producer Harvey...
ABA Journal

