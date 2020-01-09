Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed From Madame Tussauds Royal Family Exhibit

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that they would be stepping back as



The Twitter account for the wax museum tweeted out an image of the exhibit sans Prince Harry and Markle, with the Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William statues remaining.



“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” the account tweeted, followed by the hashtag #Megxit. TheWrap has reached out to the museum for further comment.



*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America



On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a plan to “



From there, Harry and Meghan revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”



*Also Read:* #Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: 'American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0'



Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace released its own statement, saying discussions with the couple were “at an early stage,” adding “we understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that take time to work through.”



Many fans weren’t happy about the removal of the wax statues, responding to the museum’s tweets with “This is really disgusting,” “this was definitely not necessary” and “So unprofessional and frankly disgusting of you.”



See the tweet below.







We’ve got to respect their wishes ????‍ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd



— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Donald Trump Says Meghan Markle Takes Press Coverage 'Very Personally'



Trump Campaign Disputes That He Called Meghan Markle 'Nasty' – With an Audio Clip of Him Doing Just That



Lifetime Finds Its New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Movie Sequel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures have been removed from the Royal Family exhibit at Madame Tussauds London following the couple’s statement that they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.The Twitter account for the wax museum tweeted out an image of the exhibit sans Prince Harry and Markle, with the Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William statues remaining.“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” the account tweeted, followed by the hashtag #Megxit. TheWrap has reached out to the museum for further comment.*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North AmericaOn Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a plan to “ step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family . In an Instagram post, the couple wrote, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”From there, Harry and Meghan revealed they’ll be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The move “will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”*Also Read:* #Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: 'American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0'Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace released its own statement, saying discussions with the couple were “at an early stage,” adding “we understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that take time to work through.”Many fans weren’t happy about the removal of the wax statues, responding to the museum’s tweets with “This is really disgusting,” “this was definitely not necessary” and “So unprofessional and frankly disgusting of you.”See the tweet below.We’ve got to respect their wishes ????‍ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Donald Trump Says Meghan Markle Takes Press Coverage 'Very Personally'Trump Campaign Disputes That He Called Meghan Markle 'Nasty' – With an Audio Clip of Him Doing Just ThatLifetime Finds Its New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Movie Sequel 👓 View full article

