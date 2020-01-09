Global  

Edd Byrnes, starred on ‘77 Sunset Strip,’ dies at 87

Chicago S-T Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Edd Byrnes, who played “Kookie” in “77 Sunset Strip,” dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edd Byrnes, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapJust JaredNYTimes.comFOXNews.com

'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star Edd Byrnes Dead at 87

Edd Byrnes, who became famous acting in movies like "Grease" and iconic TV shows like "77 Sunset Strip" is dead. Byrnes died unexpectedly Wednesday at his Santa...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizExtraFOXNews.com

AntheRhodes

Anthe Rhodes-Liuzzo RT @MiriamDiNunzio: Actor Edd Byrnes, most famous for his role as Kookie on "77 Sunset Strip" and as Vince Fontaine in "Grease," has died.… 4 minutes ago

smoothjazznmore

Smooth Edd "Kookie" Byrnes, Dies at 86. Starred on '77 Sunset Strip' back in the late 50's/early 60's. Even had a song n… https://t.co/q7v1LDWqna 37 minutes ago

millardthomps11

millard thompson RT @BFTP4780: Thursday Must See TV: 77 Sunset Strip (1958-1964) Premiering on October 10, 1958 and ending on February 7, 1964 after 6 seaso… 3 hours ago

theangrymick

Donald G. Carder RT @JoeLeydon: Not unlike Rick Dalton, he starred in some Spaghetti Westerns after his TV series ended. ‘Grease’ and ’77 Sunset Strip’ Sta… 3 hours ago

MiriamDiNunzio

Miriam Di Nunzio Actor Edd Byrnes, most famous for his role as Kookie on "77 Sunset Strip" and as Vince Fontaine in "Grease," has di… https://t.co/2wCphAvYEn 4 hours ago

vietvet52

vietvet52 Edd Byrnes, starred on '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at 87 (Via Sun-Times) God bless https://t.co/asc0mIb1ko 5 hours ago

gijoe_abn

GIJOE ABN Edd Byrnes, starred on ‘77 Sunset Strip,’ dies at 87 https://t.co/kTsvveQrpM via @SunTimes 5 hours ago

BFTP4780

Blast From The Past Thursday Must See TV: 77 Sunset Strip (1958-1964) Premiering on October 10, 1958 and ending on February 7, 1964 aft… https://t.co/M6SYZoZyxd 5 hours ago

