Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
He became one of television’s first teen idols as Kookie, the hair-combing, jive-talking youth on the hit series “77 Sunset Strip.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

visualbrands

Jose Hurtado "Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86" by BY MARGALIT FOX via NYT https://t.co/QBT0XbIc1o 1 minute ago

FloydBustillos

Floyd Bustillos "Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86" by Margalit Fox via NYT https://t.co/aE8t64Xz2t 14 minutes ago

anishortfilms

Animation Short Films Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86 https://t.co/goD6GoV9Nm https://t.co/CbCWX609wH 14 minutes ago

anishortfilms

Animation Short Films Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86 by @asf - https://t.co/LFdCOqQ3KZ 14 minutes ago

aa_designz

AA Designz "Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86" by BY MARGALIT FOX via NYT https://t.co/XlF0oFjGZm 23 minutes ago

earlduncand

Earl Duncan "Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86" by Margalit Fox via NYT https://t.co/Y3i8RTeX1q 25 minutes ago

trendingElite

TrendingElite "Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86" by BY MARGALIT FOX https://t.co/IQA464eZTn https://t.co/SkVXX0S8Yq 25 minutes ago

twitbituaries

twitbituaries Edd Byrnes, Who Combed His Way to TV Stardom, Dies at 86 - https://t.co/70u8yCTgk1 (NY Times) 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.