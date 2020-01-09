Global  

House Passes War Powers Resolution In Effort To Restrict Trump's Actions Against Iran

NPR Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The House approved a resolution reining in President Trump's war powers in a rebuke of his recent military actions against Iran. Senate Democrats are hoping to win GOP support for a similar measure.
News video: House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran 00:58

 The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

House limits President Trump's war power

Congress would have to approve any use of force.

Congress would have to approve any use of force.

House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

On Thursday, lawmakers voted 224 to 194 in favor of/against the War Powers measure.

On Thursday, lawmakers voted 224 to 194 in favor of/against the War Powers measure.

House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted in favor of a War Powers resolution meant to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran following an...
FOXNews.com

Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran

Nancy Pelosi: US House will vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran"Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions...
Jerusalem Post


screamandletyou

Renee Page RT @AndrewDesiderio: BREAKING: House passes Iran War Powers resolution limiting Trump’s power to go to war with Iran without congressional… 10 seconds ago

okthunderkgirl

kristin RT @_hublette: BREAKING: House passes War Powers Resolution, officially creating the most expensive taxpayer-funded toilet paper after Arti… 10 seconds ago

Dougniff

Coon Hownd RT @LindseyGrahamSC: The War Powers Resolution is an infringement on the president’s constitutional powers as Commander in Chief. https://… 19 seconds ago

BrexitLondon

Brexit London RT @grandpatoby: House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran https://t.co/p4oO83S0cT #FoxNews I just don’t… 26 seconds ago

missled2u

Lindsay LC RT @Hornswith: Silly beotch, if the demonrats don't have to play by the rules, then neither does the President.. You can roll up your reso… 37 seconds ago

thatsqueensnark

SNARKY by Nature☝👠🍷 This is absolute bull💩 House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran https://t.co/mzEUbYmhJY 40 seconds ago

MikeThePlumbe10

MikeThePlumber RT @monica_sassy: House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran https://t.co/Q0sGORwvml #DemocratsHateAmeri… 43 seconds ago

Lydia91436965

Lydia RT @hardball: The House adopted a war powers resolution Thursday with the aim of limiting President Donald Trump’s military actions against… 53 seconds ago

