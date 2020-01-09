Global  

Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

Daily Caller Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane
News video: Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau 01:15

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."

Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran [Video]Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran

Chantee Lans reports.

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

Trump: Downed Ukrainian plane in Iran could have made a mistake

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of a Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake, adding that he had a terrible feeling about the...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

US and Canada suspect Ukrainian plane shot down

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau have both said they believe Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board. But Tehran has ruled out a...
Deutsche Welle

TriaRyder

Maria Baja RT @DailyCaller: Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane https://t.co/NNbmCKpROd 25 seconds ago

PamelaACantrell

Pamela A Cantrell RT @POTUSPress: Right on cue: Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane https://t.co/tlgnTYinKH via @dailyc… 8 minutes ago

OldSkoolTarHeel

michael deberry Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane https://t.co/rOGZNXh7FU via @dailycaller 14 minutes ago

DailyCaller

Daily Caller Trump Critics Blame Him For Iran Reportedly Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane https://t.co/NNbmCKpROd 19 minutes ago

