Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Denver Post Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday when Pete Dye died at age 94
FOX Sports

Golf: Dye, designer of famous island green hole, dead at 94

Golf course architect Pete Dye, best known for designing the famous island green par-three hole at the TPC Sawgress in Florida, died on Thursday aged 94, his...
Reuters


Tweets about this

JohnCMueller

John C Mueller Revolutionary course designer Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/6qFCfuNmiP 4 minutes ago

HecdoMondo

' M ' 👹 RT @WHIORadio: Famed golf course designer, Urbana native Pete Dye dies at 94 @davidpjablonski https://t.co/ucW1NdA5Yw https://t.co/RkoVRgXl… 37 minutes ago

JammerFortMac

Jim Harris Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/YySPA4PFfz RIP 41 minutes ago

Brandon59News

Brandon VanSickel A legend in golf course design will surely be missed. Pete Dye dead after long battle with Alzheimer's. https://t.co/yzW0ong8YX 47 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94 https://t.co/rt2Rr36nm7 https://t.co/KwPbi7DMne 1 hour ago

Rob_Longo

Rob Longo RT @usatodaysports: “Life is not fair, so why should I make a course that is fair?” Pete Dye once said. The famed golf course designer has… 1 hour ago

AlterioVivi

Vivi Alterio RT @LoveBling6: @qjmoss66 He was a famed golf course designer. Tough actually, had nick name “dye-abolical”. For the difficulty of his cou… 1 hour ago

LoveBling6

Peacock6🦚💥👽💥 @qjmoss66 He was a famed golf course designer. Tough actually, had nick name “dye-abolical”. For the difficulty of… https://t.co/OcUnDF9uKv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.