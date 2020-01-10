Ex-financial advisor sentenced for scheme that stole millions from mostly elderly women Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Prosecutors said Steven Pagatarnis carefully selected his victims -- mostly elderly women -- "out of a much larger pool" of his clients. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Elderly Women Funnily Race Against Each Other in Lawn Outside House These two elderly women funnily raced against each other in the lawn outside a house. They both stood right next to each other but one of them started running early before the announcer could even say.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:38Published on December 16, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this