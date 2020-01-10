Global  

2 injured in suspected coyote attacks in Chicago

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Authorities in Chicago are on the lookout for coyotes which were believed to have attacked a 6-year-old boy and a grown man this week.   
News video: Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park

Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park 00:17

 A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital, after a coyote bit him in the head Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.

2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after police said a 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head by one such...
Attacks put focus on Chicago's urban coyotes

Authorities in Chicago are on the hunt for coyotes following two reported attacks in the city, including one that injured a six-year-old boy (Jan. 9)  
