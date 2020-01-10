2 injured in suspected coyote attacks in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after police said a 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head by one such...

Attacks put focus on Chicago's urban coyotes Authorities in Chicago are on the hunt for coyotes following two reported attacks in the city, including one that injured a six-year-old boy (Jan. 9)

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago



