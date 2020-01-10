Global  

Democrat Max Rose Draws Red Line At Soleimani, Won’t Support New War Powers Resolution

Daily Caller Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'Congress is not a rapid response P.R. agency'
House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Republicans to join Democrat War Powers Resolution

Two Republican Senators said they will join Democrats in voting for a resolution to limit President Trump's military action regarding Iran. This came after a...
USATODAY.com


