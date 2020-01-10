Winter storm warning: North of us, south of us, above us
Friday, 10 January 2020 () A Winter Storm Warning has been issued, with big snowfalls likely in parts of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, in foothill valleys of the Cascades, at Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes, and in valleys of Pierce and Lewis County.
The snow is likely to stay just above Puget Sound population centers, or turn to rain as temperatures read the low 40's Friday and Saturday. The real cold is coming early next week.
City officials deliver a strern warning: If there is now, you are responsible for shoveing your sidewalk, with the threat of a $125 fine.
