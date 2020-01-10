Global  

Officials: 2 die in Pennsylvania helicopter crash

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed in a Pennsylvania backyard, authorities said. No one on the ground was injured in the Thursday night crash, Cumberland County spokesman John Bruetsch told news outlets. (Jan. 10)
 
News video: Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts

Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts 02:51

 Officials say there were no seat belts on board the bus the crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Three people from New York, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Officials say 2 aboard helicopter die in Pennsylvania crash

Two people aboard a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed in a Pennsylvania backyard, authorities said. No one on the...
Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving tour bus, semi-trucks leaves multiple dead; highway closed

Multiple people were killed in a major crash involving a tour bus, semi-trucks, and several other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday in the...
