Teen discovers rare new planet 3 days into NASA internship

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
NASA's planet hunter satellite TESS has discovered an exoplanet orbiting two stars instead of one — and it was identified by a high school intern.
News video: NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone

NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone 01:32

 WASHINGTON — NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or 'TESS' mission, devised to specifically find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars has identified TOI 700 d as a potential candidate occupying a star's habitable zone where conditions may be just right to allow the presence of liquid...

NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered another earth-sized, potentially habitable planet...
WorldNews


