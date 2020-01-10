Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Could raising the minimum wage prevent thousands of suicides?

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
New research suggests a $1 hike in the U.S. minimum wage could have saved thousands of lives after the recession.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

An Increase In Minimum Wage Can Help Prevent Suicide Rates [Video]An Increase In Minimum Wage Can Help Prevent Suicide Rates

An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year. A 25-year observational study in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health made this conclusion. It found..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Study: Raising Minimum Wage Cuts Suicide Rate [Video]Study: Raising Minimum Wage Cuts Suicide Rate

An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year among workers with a high school degree or less, especially during times when unemployment rates are higher.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

helgaleena

helgaleena New study: Raising the minimum wage could lower the suicide rate https://t.co/XaT3RHMS9h via @coalitionhn 27 minutes ago

armanditoouuu

Armando Toledano RT @FastCompany: Researchers estimated that a $1 minimum wage raise could have prevented 13,800 suicides between 2009 and 2015. https://t.c… 43 minutes ago

RELEVANT

RELEVANT It’s the third study in less than a year to reach this conclusion, raising new questions about the ties between the… https://t.co/EAPUo0z0wR 1 hour ago

Mannyotiko

Manny Otiko Study: Raising Minimum Wage by a Dollar Could Prevent Thousands of Suicides a Year https://t.co/To2vMgCUQB via @democracynow 2 hours ago

Velvetlioness

ᐯᗴᒪᐯᗴTᒪIOᑎᗴᔕᔕ✨♌️✨ RT @ScienceAlert: Just $1 Increase in Minimum Wage Is Linked to an Astonishing Mental Health Effect https://t.co/j1LJbm0YWY 2 hours ago

nuasoft

Mick Russotti RT @randfish: "Between 1990-2015, raising minimum wage $1 likely saved more than 27K lives... An increase of $2 could have prevented more t… 2 hours ago

jadeskyline81

Justin Jade Brown RT @VICE: A new study found that states with higher minimum wages have lower suicide rates among people without college degrees. https://t.… 2 hours ago

AdamSarwar

Adam Sarwar Just $1 Increase in Minimum Wage Is Linked to an Astonishing Mental Health Effect https://t.co/MDNU9NnQEu… https://t.co/8qds0hVy7X 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.