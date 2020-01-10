Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jail cell video of Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt missing

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Missing video is raising new questions in the investigation of the federal jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors said yesterday video of Epstein’s jail cell when he made his first suicide attempt “no longer exists.” Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, died by suicide weeks later on August 10. Mola Lenghi reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Testimony in Epstein case to stay sealed [Video]Testimony in Epstein case to stay sealed

A new for state prosecutors looking into possible wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Jail video of Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt was deleted, prosecutors reveal via Hvper.com


Upworthy Also reported by •TIMENYTimes.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comReutersNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comSBSSeattle TimesRIA Nov.TMZ.com

‘Laughably Unbelievable’: Skepticism Abounds After Epstein Surveillance Footage Deleted By ‘Error’

Following news that the surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt had been destroyed due to an “error,”...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chillieguy

Chuck Underwood RT @VickyPJWard: Federal prosecutors said today that the surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of… 29 seconds ago

AstridBears

Astrid RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: Federal prosecutors say that video taken from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night of his FIRST suicide at… 48 seconds ago

petaylor42_pam

Pam Taylor RT @MSNBC: The surveillance video taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been… 1 minute ago

aldayoub

Biological Puppet RT @NPR: Surveillance video taken outside of the Manhattan jail cell of accused child***trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first suici… 2 minutes ago

DMin3216

D_Min😈 RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING TODAY: Surveillance Video outside of Jeffrey Epstein's Jail Cell was DESTROYED Prosecutors say.. But there's… 2 minutes ago

Elizabe15310270

Elizabeth Burns RT @NBCNews: The surveillance video taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has bee… 3 minutes ago

catmomjunk

Agnes🐱 RT @ABC: Security video purportedly showing the outside of Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell at the time of his attempted suicide in July has bee… 4 minutes ago

ScottCDunn

ScottCDunn RT @NinjaEconomics: Federal prosecutors said that surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell was accidentally destroyed. https:/… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.