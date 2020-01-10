Global  

Jail cell video of Epstein's first suicide attempt is lost: "This is madness"

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The jail "inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier," federal prosecutors said.
News video: Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted 01:02

 In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing [Video]Jeffrey Epstein surveillance footage goes missing

The New York Daily News reported that surveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell went missing. According to Business Insider, this footage is of his first suicide attempt at the Metropolitan..

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was DeletedWatch VideoFederal prosecutors confirmed that surveillance video recorded inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Jeffrey Epstein's first reported...
Newsy

Video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists'

Video from Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists'It was lost, then it was found, and now it is gone.So goes the saga of video footage from outside the jail cell of multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,...
New Zealand Herald

ExileOnBaySt

ExileOnBaySt RT @business: Video footage of the area around Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt "no longer exis… 14 seconds ago

kimak

kim RT @CBSNews: Jail cell video of Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt "no longer exists" https://t.co/VNr6fZuxdc https://t.co/6CbecH50jP 22 seconds ago

Lorie2001us

LorieG Feds: Surveillance video of Epstein's jail cell lost https://t.co/YJlhqWdTpQ via @YouTube 24 seconds ago

matthew1_smith

Matthew Smith RT @NPR: Surveillance video taken outside of the Manhattan jail cell of accused child***trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his first suici… 31 seconds ago

Succatash1

Succatash1 RT @WordswithSteph: OOPSIE: Surveillance video from Jeffrey Epstein's first apparent suicide attempt 'no longer exists' Video taken from o… 35 seconds ago

cedniles

Cedrick E Niles RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: Federal prosecutors say that video taken from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night of his FIRST suicide at… 46 seconds ago

Michael61479644

Michael O'Grady RT @KariLakeFox10: Jail video from Epstein's first suicide attempt was destroyed “by mistake.” https://t.co/fe4FRhrmIs 46 seconds ago

TruthBlooms1

TruthBlooms RT @VickyPJWard: Federal prosecutors said today that the surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of… 1 minute ago

