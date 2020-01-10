Global  

California could be 1st state to sell own prescription drugs

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom says the measure would "take the power out of the hands of greedy pharmaceutical companies."
 California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

