Watch live: Pompeo and Mnuchin brief reporters at White House

🐺Wolf Creek RT @WhiteHouse: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin will brief the press at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch… 10 seconds ago 🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @RT_com: #LIVE: Pompeo and Mnuchin might comment on Iran & plane crash at press briefing in #Washington https://t.co/7bBKCrYhyN 36 seconds ago Deplorable Dreg RT @prayingmedic: Watch @QuickTake's broadcast: LIVE: Secretary of State Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hold a press conference at t… 1 minute ago IIP-Leaders Z RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: Pompeo and Mnuchin hold news conference regarding sanctions https://t.co/nvBs1jOADx 5 minutes ago