Texans-Chiefs Preview: Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes Poised To Electrify

cbs4.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup.
News video: Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk

Deshaun Watson Had Simple Reply To Player Smack Talk 00:32

 Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, had a brilliant response to some trash talk. In the last 11 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon talked some smack to Watson. As referees intervened, Watson simply turned his head to the side, lifted his eyebrows and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:51Published

Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City? [Video]Texans-Chiefs Preview: Can Watson and Houston Keep Up With Mahomes and Kansas City?

Deshaun Watson and the Texans face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchups. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watson vs. Mahomes headlines Texans-Chiefs playoff tilt

Watson vs. Mahomes headlines Texans-Chiefs playoff tiltThe Kansas City Chiefs picked Patrick Mahomes over Deshaun Watson in the NFL draft a couple of years ago and the decision has worked out quite well for them
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.com

Watch: Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' top five plays

Watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top five plays before the divisional round of the NFL play-offs.
BBC News


