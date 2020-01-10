Flagstaff received 6 inches of snow and Prescott got 2 to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast A weak system will push through today bringing us some light, accumulating snow. Accumulations will be 1-2" Highs today will be around the freezing mark. Any lingering light snow or a mix will end this.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:01Published 3 hours ago Winter weather advisory in effect A mix of light rain and snow possible tonight leading to some icy spots around Metro Detroit. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:55Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this Arizona News Updates Storm brings snow day for some northern Arizona schools https://t.co/LYsz384bjg 3 days ago Rodney Wayne Delcore RT @KaseyChronisTV: “The tricky part about this forecast is that it's going to be a mixed bag of wind, and rain, and sleet, and ice, and sn… 4 days ago Kasey Chronis “The tricky part about this forecast is that it's going to be a mixed bag of wind, and rain, and sleet, and ice, an… https://t.co/qjI2FF9g3Y 4 days ago Air1 News Winter Storm Also Brings Risk Of Strong Tornadoes: Cold, rain, flooding, snow in some areas, then weather systems c… https://t.co/EdMYFZePdO 5 days ago Dave RT @air1news: Winter Storm Also Brings Risk Of Strong Tornadoes: Cold, rain, flooding, snow in some areas, then weather systems clash in th… 5 days ago Air1 News Winter Storm Also Brings Risk Of Strong Tornadoes: Cold, rain, flooding, snow in some areas, then weather systems c… https://t.co/osST5Wd9ht 5 days ago K-LOVE News Winter Storm Also Brings Risk Of Strong Tornadoes: Cold, rain, flooding, snow in some areas, then weather systems c… https://t.co/BJtlrldWDQ 5 days ago wtfiscrackin Storm brings snow day for some northern Arizona schools https://t.co/JYTVgu3j53 5 days ago