Chicago coyote captured after 2 suspected attacks

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Police and animal control officers captured a coyote on Chicago's North Side Thursday night following two reported coyote attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy. (Jan. 10)
 
News video: Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park

Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park 00:17

 A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital, after a coyote bit him in the head Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.

CPD Says Man Walked To Northwestern Hospital After Getting Bitten By Coyote [Video]CPD Says Man Walked To Northwestern Hospital After Getting Bitten By Coyote

A 32-year-old man told Chicago police a coyote bit him Wednesday night in Lincoln Par

Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park [Video]Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park

The 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after police said a 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head by one such...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

