North Carolina man, dubbed the 'Bad Wig Bandit', sought for 3 bank heists

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A man being sought in North Carolina by the FBI has been dubbed the “Bad Wig Bandit” after hitting three banks near Charlotte in the past month disguised as a woman.
