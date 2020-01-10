North Carolina man, dubbed the 'Bad Wig Bandit', sought for 3 bank heists Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A man being sought in North Carolina by the FBI has been dubbed the “Bad Wig Bandit” after hitting three banks near Charlotte in the past month disguised as a woman. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this peaches🖤✨ RT @ABC: Federal authorities are searching for a bank robber dubbed the "Bad Wig Bandit"—named for the variety of garish wigs he has been s… 3 minutes ago