Tampa’s MacDill AFB On Brief Lockdown After Reports Of Armed Subject

Beka @CatNamus @Bellanieve @realDonaldTrump @USNavy Full Wolf Moon tonight. Moonrise 1/10/2020, 1755 hrs EST my area (Ta… https://t.co/MdQWym8yCB 2 hours ago

TriBot RT @BuckeyeSquadron: MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 4 hours ago

Britton George MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 4 hours ago

Deidre Eversull CBS News: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today.… https://t.co/Xp4k30621M 4 hours ago

Mike RT @BledsoeChuck: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw… 6 hours ago

Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن 🐸 #MAGA🇺🇸 MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw986bsnM1 6 hours ago

World News Coverage * MacDill Air Force Base in Florida was briefly under lockdown over concerns of a suspect nearby CNN International… https://t.co/ZSrXAyxbuX 7 hours ago