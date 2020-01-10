Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tampa’s MacDill AFB On Brief Lockdown After Reports Of Armed Subject

cbs4.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
A domestic dispute led to the temporary lockdown of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co.

Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co. 01:12

 An armed suspect tied to a St. Pete Police case sparked a lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base Friday morning before eventually being taken into custody in Hernando County.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

MacDill AFB put on lockdown after report of armed suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown Friday morning after a report of an armed suspect outside the base....
Seattle Times

Spokesman: MacDill Air Force base on lockdown in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, is on lockdown but officials haven’t said why. Adam Shanks of the base’s public affairs office...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

AuthorAnnBaker

Beka @CatNamus @Bellanieve @realDonaldTrump @USNavy Full Wolf Moon tonight. Moonrise 1/10/2020, 1755 hrs EST my area (Ta… https://t.co/MdQWym8yCB 2 hours ago

CallingUOut7

TriBot RT @BuckeyeSquadron: MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 4 hours ago

BuckeyeSquadron

Britton George MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 4 hours ago

DeidreEversull

Deidre Eversull CBS News: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today.… https://t.co/Xp4k30621M 4 hours ago

1portabella

Mike RT @BledsoeChuck: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw… 6 hours ago

BledsoeChuck

Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن 🐸 #MAGA🇺🇸 MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw986bsnM1 6 hours ago

WorldNewsCovera

World News Coverage * MacDill Air Force Base in Florida was briefly under lockdown over concerns of a suspect nearby  CNN International… https://t.co/ZSrXAyxbuX 7 hours ago

colorado_denver

Denver Colorado * MacDill Air Force Base in Florida was briefly under lockdown over concerns of a suspect nearby  CNN International… https://t.co/WttYrXt7k3 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.