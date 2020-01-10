Global  

Marianne Williamson suspends presidential campaign

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Williamson's announcement comes a week after she laid off her entire campaign staff.
News video: Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid 00:46

 The best-selling author had struggled to gain more than 1% support in the polls since beginning her campaign in early 2019.

Marianne Williamson Exits 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Marianne Williamson Exits 2020 Presidential Race

Marianne Williamson exits the 2020 presidential race.

Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run [Video]Won't back down: Marianne Williamson cans 100% of her campaign staff, will still run

Author, spiritual lecturer, and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is cleaning house.

US Democrat Marianne Williamson Officially Suspends Her Presidential Campaign


RIA Nov.

Marianne Williamson drops out of US presidential race

Marianne Williamson has announced she is suspending her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Independent


