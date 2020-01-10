Tampa’s MacDill AFB On Brief Lockdown After Reports Of Armed Subject

TriBot RT @BuckeyeSquadron: MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 49 minutes ago Britton George MacDill Air Force Base on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect https://t.co/b3Dgst4XtS 52 minutes ago Deidre Eversull CBS News: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today.… https://t.co/Xp4k30621M 1 hour ago Mike RT @BledsoeChuck: MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw… 3 hours ago Chuck [email protected] ✝ ن 🐸 #MAGA🇺🇸 MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today - CBS News https://t.co/qw986bsnM1 3 hours ago World News Coverage * MacDill Air Force Base in Florida was briefly under lockdown over concerns of a suspect nearby CNN International… https://t.co/ZSrXAyxbuX 4 hours ago Denver Colorado * MacDill Air Force Base in Florida was briefly under lockdown over concerns of a suspect nearby CNN International… https://t.co/WttYrXt7k3 4 hours ago Black News Zone MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on brief lockdown after report of armed suspect today… https://t.co/QIkMZBbxIn 4 hours ago