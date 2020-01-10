Global  

‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This’: Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’

Daily Caller Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'The plan was there to discuss it and work out a way that works for everyone in the family'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit

Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit 00:41

 Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond [Video]Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond

Days after announcing plans to step back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently weathering the fallout separately, on different sides of the pond.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth demands swift response to ‘Megxit’

Queen Elizabeth II has ordered royal courtiers to define a future role for Prince Harry and Meghan within days, following their unexpected decision to distance...
France 24 Also reported by •Just Jared

Trump says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal family is 'sad' and 'shouldn't be happening' to the Queen

President previously called Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsNottingham PostJust Jared

Tweets about this

FiendVinny

Adam schmadem RT @DailyCaller: ‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This’: Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’ https://t.co/MLz8UFBiRT 43 minutes ago

Primetweets_PT

Primetweets Harry and Meghan ‘will be punished’ for defying the queen https://t.co/QFZKERcvr6 https://t.co/9hx5WpK8lB 1 hour ago

Dian5

Dian ‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This:’ Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’… https://t.co/4RDkZBcRKK 1 hour ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria ‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This’: Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’ https://t.co/DOhLTViPgX via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

DailyCaller

Daily Caller ‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This’: Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’ https://t.co/MLz8UFBiRT 2 hours ago

TheBertShow

The Bert Show Allegedly, the royal family is NOT happy with #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle's recent announcement. 👀 ☕ https://t.co/0MXVGGu4Ba 2 hours ago

mzee26

mzee26 ‘Harry And Meghan Will Be Punished For This’: Royal Aides Comment On Decision To ‘Step Back’ https://t.co/T5vG5UCf4t via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

Content_Catcher

Content Catcher Harry & Meghan 'will be punished' for defying the queen https://t.co/jJQpQCt61D When a member of the British royal… https://t.co/b2fX1bEDYZ 3 hours ago

