Doug Collins Apologizes for Claiming Democrats Are ‘In Love With Terrorists’

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Mr. Collins walked backed his statement made Wednesday amid a fiery debate over Congress’s role in matters of war and peace.
 Critics slammed GOP Rep. Doug Collins for saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists' [Video]Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists'

Rep. Doug Collins apologized for a controversial remark.

Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general [Video]Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general

Rep. Doug Collins says Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists’

Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes For Saying Democrats Are ‘In Love With Terrorists’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) apologized on Friday for claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists” — less than two hours after he defended the comments on...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comDaily Caller

Preet Bharara Slams Doug Collins Over ‘Cheap Shot’ in Brutal Op-Ed: ‘Not Sure You Are Fit to be Anyone’s Congressman’

CNN senior legal analyst Preet Bharara called out Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday in an op-ed and subsequent appearance on Anderson Cooper 360°, after the...
Mediaite

