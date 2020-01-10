Global  

Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy

CBS 2 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. 
 New Jersey lawmakers have made compromises in hopes of getting a vaccination bill passed next week. The plan, which is much different than New York's, is at the center of a heated debate. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

