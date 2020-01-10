Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy 02:14 New Jersey lawmakers have made compromises in hopes of getting a vaccination bill passed next week. The plan, which is much different than New York's, is at the center of a heated debate. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.