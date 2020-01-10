Global  

Missing Video Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell During First Suicide Attempt Raises Questions

Friday, 10 January 2020
Questions surrounding the jail cell death of disgraced Florida financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently lost.
News video: Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing

Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing 02:07

 Mola Lenghi reports questions surrounding the jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently *lost*.

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted [Video]Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

‘Laughably Unbelievable’: Skepticism Abounds After Epstein Surveillance Footage Deleted By ‘Error’

Following news that the surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt had been destroyed due to an “error,”...
Mediaite

Surveillance video of Epstein cell on night of 1st alleged suicide attempt deleted, 'technical errors' blamed

Surveillance video of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell the night of his first alleged suicide attempt last July has been deleted as a result of “technical...
FOXNews.com

