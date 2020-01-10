Global  

Missing Video Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell During First Suicide Attempt Raises Questions

Friday, 10 January 2020
Questions surrounding the jail cell death of disgraced Florida financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently lost.
News video: Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing

Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein Jail Cell Missing 02:07

 Mola Lenghi reports questions surrounding the jail cell death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are intensifying after important surveillance video was apparently *lost*.

Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted [Video]Video From Jeffrey Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Was Deleted

In a court filing to the judge, prosecutors blamed the deletion on unspecified &quot;technical errors.&quot;

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

‘Laughably Unbelievable’: Skepticism Abounds After Epstein Surveillance Footage Deleted By ‘Error’

Following news that the surveillance footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt had been destroyed due to an “error,”...


Surveillance video of Epstein cell on night of 1st alleged suicide attempt deleted, 'technical errors' blamed

Surveillance video of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell the night of his first alleged suicide attempt last July has been deleted as a result of “technical...



48hours

48 Hours Federal prosecutors say video of convicted***offender Jeffrey Epstein's first suicide attempt in his New York jai… https://t.co/83SNoktWQf 17 minutes ago

anto_ty

Ty tweeted that... RT @CNN: Video surveillance footage taken outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during his first apparent suicide attempt in July 2019 "no longer… 35 minutes ago

jd1515151

Joseph Dennis @glennkirschner2 @odinpie And they just happen to lose video of the so called "1st attempted suicide". https://t.co/IqUR8iTRK9 41 minutes ago

realgofer

ye olde gasse bagge @AftertheBell well connell , i know you have to say what you have to say ... but there's no ' missing ' jeffrey eps… https://t.co/3mmiTslda9 41 minutes ago

Anon_Lobo

Homo Homini Lupus RT @tyrion1: I'm no fan of conspiracy theories, but all this "accidental" stuff kind of stinks. First rich people are evading justice for d… 51 minutes ago

jazzlm54

Jazzlm RT @dzellaha: ‘Technical Errors’? Video of Clinton-Linked Democrat Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell on the Night of the First Alleged Suici… 1 hour ago

Domenicodmare97

D.DIMARE Jeffrey Epstein: Jail cell video of***offender's first suicide attempt goes missing in clear evidence of foul pla… https://t.co/256Gi1n0uu 1 hour ago

MollConkFull

Mollie Fullington RT @barketepstein: WATCH: .@BruceBarket, the attorney for Epstein's cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione, said the Metropolitan Correctional Cente… 1 hour ago

