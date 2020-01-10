Global  

Joaquin Phoenix arrested during Jane Fonda's weekly climate protest

CBS News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
"Even the Joker believes in climate change!" Fire Drill Fridays tweeted​.
News video: Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays'

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Join Jane Fonda For 'Fire Drill Fridays' 01:41

 Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen join Jane Fonda at the foot of the U.S. Capitol for "Fire Drill Fridays", a weekly protest calling attention to climate change.

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C. [Video]Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C. on Friday,..

Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest [Video]Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest

Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s..

Joaquin Phoenix Gets Detained at Jane Fonda's Fire Drill Friday Protest in D.C.

Joaquin Phoenix is the latest celebrity to be arrested during Jane Fonda‘s weekly Fire Drill Friday protest. The recent Golden Globe winner joined several...
Jane Fonda brings stars for last DC climate rally

Jane Fonda returned to Washington, DC for her final Fire Drill Friday in the nation's capital. She brought along famous friends including Joaquin Phoenix, Susan...
