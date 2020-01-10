They were trained to perform kamikaze attacks

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🐇@QCRUSH🐇 RT @radisson52: Iran May Have A Squadron Of Russian-Trained Military Dolphins - The Daily Caller https://t.co/QMAed7xF0U 3 days ago Political HEDGE Iran May Have A Squadron Of Russian-Trained Military Dolphins https://t.co/IHoFZb7u9e #WallSt 4 days ago Padi Did It RT @rtehrani: Iran May Have A Squadron Of Russian-Trained Military Dolphins https://t.co/Fwvj5JD1Fb https://t.co/nO2oiNM2sK 5 days ago Stephanie Toland RT @DailyCaller: Iran May Have A Squadron Of Russian-Trained Military Dolphins. https://t.co/DmpBZp5Xul 5 days ago