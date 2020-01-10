Global  

Donald Trump Weighs In On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision To ‘Step Back’

Daily Caller Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
'I just have such respect for the Queen'
News video: Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor 02:17

 Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers and royal photographer for the Sun newspaper, Arthur Edwards are weighing in on the "rage" of some royals over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from senior royal duties.

Trump feeling 'sad' for 'flawless' Queen [Video]Trump feeling 'sad' for 'flawless' Queen

US President Donald Trump comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal roles.

Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond [Video]Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond

Days after announcing plans to step back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently weathering the fallout separately, on different sides of the pond.

Trump says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal family is 'sad' and 'shouldn't be happening' to the Queen

President previously called Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'
Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from position as senior royals represents a clean break from UK media

As mentioned in the previous post about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they’ll be stepping down from their position as “senior”...
Lainey Gossip


