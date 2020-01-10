Global  

Iran plane crash: The victims of Ukraine Flight PS752

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The 176 people killed in Wednesday's crash are being identified by officials and loved ones.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash

Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 26:36

 Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran [Video]New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash [Video]Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

An emotional vigil has been held in Westminster to pay respect to the 176 victims of a plane crash in Tehran. Those attending the event believe the Iranian regime are behind the incident, which also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published


Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, discussed the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash in...
Reuters

Families of Iran plane crash victims face few legal options: lawyer

Families across the country mourning the loss of loved ones after 63 Canadians were killed in a plane crash in Iran may never have the chance to seek justice in...
CTV News

