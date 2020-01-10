|
Neil Peart, Drummer for Rush, Dies at 67
|
|
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Rush had a loyal worldwide fan base and sold millions of records. Mr. Peart’s many admirers included his fellow drummers.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67
Rush Drummer
Neil Peart Dead at 67.
Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday.
after quietly battling
brain cancer for three years. .
The news was confirmed..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this