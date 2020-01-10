FOX5 Las Vegas Neil Peart joined the Canadian band in 1974, and together @rushtheband went on to sell millions of records and deve… https://t.co/mYpfOrxyQ2 4 seconds ago Serra WT RT @jaygerson: Neil Peart, Rush Drummer Who Set a New Standard for Rock Virtuosity, Dead at 67 https://t.co/LLY9A99w2x via @RollingStone 8 seconds ago スカイ RT @BillyonBass: My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wo… 8 seconds ago TEAMHEADKICK I became an infinitely better drummer as a teenager by putting on the headphones and playing along with Rush. Drum… https://t.co/8xLMe996C4 8 seconds ago Cameron 🎸🐺🎮👽 RT @Loudwire: R.I.P.: Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at age 67 https://t.co/7wmFsu1DDX 10 seconds ago BSG RT @BLABBERMOUTHNET: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT On NEIL PEART's Death: 'RIP To A Master' https://t.co/QCQIGsv21S https://t.co/BdWW3GUThu 12 seconds ago Jimthegasman RT @JulieMendelsohn: @rushtheband A beautiful obit in the LATimes. Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dies at 67 https://t.co/3uarLeHumZ Thanks… 14 seconds ago Dan Balitewicz @JarBomb front of every song. But here's the thing about Neil Peart: not only was he the most (expletive) rippin' d… https://t.co/uNKpgVyS18 17 seconds ago