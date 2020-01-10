Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff

NPR Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The company builds parts including wing components, engine pylons and the entire fuselage for Boeing's troubled 737 Max jets. The planes have been grounded worldwide in the wake of two fatal crashes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet 00:23

 American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets [Video]American Airlines, Boeing Reach Agreement For Compensation Over Grounded Max Jets

American did not say how much it will receive but said it will give $30 million to employees as profit-sharing.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

Boeing weighs raising more debt [Video]Boeing weighs raising more debt

Boeing is reportedly considering plans to raise more debt to bolster its finances amid rising costs after the grounding of its 737 MAX jet. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas: memo

Boeing Co's biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , plans to lay off more than 20% of the workforce at its Wichita-Kansas base as it grapples with...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesFT.comCBS News

Aircraft parts maker Spirit announces 2,800 layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has announced it is laying off 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas, facility due to the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FT.comCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

briangrimmett

Brian Grimmett RT @NadyaFaulx: Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/rj6Nnw4yMa 54 seconds ago

KRCC

91.5 KRCC Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/71U6KWCSZR 8 minutes ago

NadyaFaulx

Nadya Faulx Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/rj6Nnw4yMa 15 minutes ago

JoseTijam

Jose Tijam, PMP, PMI-ACP, SPC, CSM, CSSGB, ITIL v3 New story on @NPR: Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff… https://t.co/43KGSV44PR 26 minutes ago

ChrisInParis

ChrisInParis RT @jilevin: Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/cRd94WEIQW 26 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/cRd94WEIQW 38 minutes ago

ProfectuSystems

Profectus Systems New story on NPR: Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff https://t.co/1sK3uiNgSb 39 minutes ago

teaching_change

Teaching Change Podcast New story on NPR: Spirit AeroSystems, A Major Supplier Of Boeing's 737 Max Jets, Lays Off 2,800 Staff The company b… https://t.co/tc17DV2zdI 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.