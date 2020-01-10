Global  

Boeing Emails: 737 MAX Plane Was ‘Designed By Clowns’

CBS 2 Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Newly released internal Boeing messages show employees disparaging flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max and apparently trying to hide problems with the simulators from federal regulators.
News video: Emails, Texts Show Boeing Employees' Concerns About 737 Max Plane

Emails, Texts Show Boeing Employees' Concerns About 737 Max Plane 01:39

 Newly released emails and text messages show Boeing employees raised concern about the safety of the 737 Max plane; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX [Video]'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

Boeing has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was &quot;designed by clowns who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Boeing Concealed 737 Max Problems, While Employees Mocked ‘Clowns’ Who Designed The Plane [Video]Boeing Concealed 737 Max Problems, While Employees Mocked ‘Clowns’ Who Designed The Plane

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a report that reveals how Boeing concealed issues with the 737 max, and shows employees mocking other employees who designed the plane.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Designed by Clowns and Supervised by Monkeys’: Boeing's Internal Messages Slam 737 MAX, Regulators

‘Designed by Clowns and Supervised by Monkeys’: Boeing's Internal Messages Slam 737 MAX, RegulatorsWashington: Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaFOXNews.comIndependent

Boeing Employee Said 737 Max Was 'Designed by Clowns'

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that...
Newsmax


